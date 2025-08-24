1 dead, 3 in custody after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 9:20 am
One person is dead and three people are in custody following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 20th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officers said they arrived and found a victim at the scene who was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.
Police confirmed three people of interest are in custody as the investigation continues.
