1 dead, 3 in custody after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

One person was killed and three people were taken into custody after a shooting near Northeast 20th and Lottie in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: Graham Dowers

-

One person is dead and three people are in custody following a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 20th Street and Lottie Avenue. Officers said they arrived and found a victim at the scene who was taken to a hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police confirmed three people of interest are in custody as the investigation continues.