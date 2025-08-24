Driver injured after vehicle rolls off Broadway Extension ramp

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle rolled into a ditch off the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 7:41 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle rolled into a ditch while exiting the Kilpatrick Turnpike onto the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City, according to investigators.

Officials said it was a single-vehicle crash on the northbound ramp. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital, though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

