Driver injured after vehicle rolls off Broadway Extension ramp

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 7:41 am
One person was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle rolled into a ditch while exiting the Kilpatrick Turnpike onto the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City, according to investigators.
Officials said it was a single-vehicle crash on the northbound ramp. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.
The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital, though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.
