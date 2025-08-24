Driver injured after vehicle rolls off Broadway Extension ramp

One person was hospitalized after a vehicle rolled into a ditch off the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

By: Graham Dowers

One person was injured Sunday morning after a vehicle rolled into a ditch while exiting the Kilpatrick Turnpike onto the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City, according to investigators.

Officials said it was a single-vehicle crash on the northbound ramp. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in a ditch.

The driver was taken to Baptist Hospital, though the extent of the injuries is not yet known.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.