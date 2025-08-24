2-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash

A 2-year-old from Shawnee was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-62 and US-177 in Lincoln County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Graham Dowers

A 2-year-old child from Shawnee was killed late Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-62 and US-177 in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 38-year-old Shawnee driver was turning from US-177 onto US-62 around 10:45 p.m. when their vehicle was hit from behind by another southbound vehicle. The impact pushed the first vehicle into the side of a commercial vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The 2-year-old passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and another passenger were injured.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old from Oklahoma City, was not injured. The commercial vehicle driver, a 36-year-old from Mississippi, was also unhurt.

Troopers said all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.