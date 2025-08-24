2-year-old killed in Lincoln County crash

A 2-year-old from Shawnee was killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-62 and US-177 in Lincoln County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 7:33 am

By: Graham Dowers


LINCOLN Co. -

A 2-year-old child from Shawnee was killed late Saturday night in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-62 and US-177 in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 38-year-old Shawnee driver was turning from US-177 onto US-62 around 10:45 p.m. when their vehicle was hit from behind by another southbound vehicle. The impact pushed the first vehicle into the side of a commercial vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

The 2-year-old passenger was killed in the crash. The driver and another passenger were injured.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old from Oklahoma City, was not injured. The commercial vehicle driver, a 36-year-old from Mississippi, was also unhurt.

Troopers said all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

