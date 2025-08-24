17-year-old killed in Beckham County crash

A 17-year-old from Elk City was killed and a passenger injured after a vehicle went airborne and rolled multiple times in a Beckham County crash.

By: Graham Dowers

-

A 17-year-old from Elk City was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on a rural Beckham County road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the teen was driving west on County Road 1100 around 12:45 p.m. when the vehicle ran through an intersection at County Road 1940 and went airborne for more than 100 feet.

The vehicle landed, continued west for nearly 300 feet, then left the roadway and rolled about five times before coming to rest in a field.

Both the driver and a passenger were ejected. The driver died at the scene, and the passenger was injured.

Troopers reported that neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.