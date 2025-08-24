12-year-old killed in Kingfisher County rollover crash

A 12-year-old from Dover was killed when a Polaris side-by-side carrying four juveniles rolled over in Kingfisher County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Graham Dowers

A 12-year-old from Dover was killed Saturday evening in a side-by-side rollover crash in Kingfisher County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers say four juveniles were riding in a Polaris off-road vehicle around 5:23 p.m. near Dover when the driver, also 12 years old, spun the vehicle in a circle. The Polaris rolled onto its passenger side, trapping one passenger under the roll bar.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said none of the four juveniles were wearing helmets or seatbelts.

The driver was not injured. Another passenger was hurt, though the extent of the injuries was not released.

The Highway Patrol said the investigation is ongoing.