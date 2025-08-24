1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Northwest Oklahoma City

Sunday, August 24th 2025, 1:34 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating, after one person is found dead and another is found injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.

This happened at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night near Northwest 17th and Meridian.

Police say they were called to an injured person, and when they arrived, they found two victims.

"One victim was transported to the hospital injured in critical condition, and the other individual was still located here, where they were found deceased," says Officer Denisha Lambeth.

Police say there were injuries consistent with homicide.

Officers say they don't have a suspect in custody, or a possible motive at this time.

No names have been released.

We're told there is no threat to the public.
