Top 10 High School Football Players in Oklahoma (2025-2026)

Oklahoma's future football stars: Detailed profile of each top 10 high school player across the state. Get insights into their positions, achievements, and college offers.

Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:32 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin, Victor Pozadas


It's time to talk about the Top 10 Oklahoma High School Football Players across the state, with contributions from News 9 and News On 6 Sports reporters and analysts.

The search has been thorough, and these prospects look to make their debuts at a collegiate level in the near future.

Watch our official countdown above, or follow along to get details and stats on each player.

#10 - Titus Hawk (Choctaw)

  1. Position: Tight End
  2. Class: Junior (2026 class)
  3. Physical attributes: 6'7", extremely physically gifted
  4. Achievements: Pivotal role in Choctaw’s State Championship as a sophomore
  5. College Offers: Offers from Oklahoma State (OSU), Oklahoma, and about 30 other major programs
  6. Intangibles: Humble, intelligent, exceptional route running, and speed for size
  7. Development: Focused on improving route running and speed during the offseason

#9 - Braeden Presley (Bixby)

  1. Position: Receiver & Defensive Back
  2. Family Legacy: Brother to Braylon Presley (college football) & Brennan Presley (NFL rookie)
  3. Versatility: Plays on both sides; receiver and DB (uncommon in current high school play)
  4. Resilience: Overcame early injuries
  5. Support: Leverages elite football knowledge from brothers
  6. Mentality: Handles high expectations by working hard and learning from family experience
  7. Goal: Building own legacy alongside the family name

#8 - Kaeden Penny (Bixby)

  1. Position: Offensive Line
  2. Class: Junior (2027 class)
  3. Attributes: Great footwork, physicality, energizes O-line, experienced beyond years
  4. Coach’s Praise: Described as one of the most talented offensive linemen in 26 years, humble and smart, has gifts of feet, hands, and arms
  5. Outlook: Expected to be a major star in his junior and senior years

#7 - Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson)

  1. Position: Offensive Right Tackle
  2. Class: Junior (2027 class)
  3. Physical attributes: 6'7", 250 lbs, 80+ inch wingspan
  4. National Rank: Top 10 recruit nationally, #3 offensive tackle in the country for his class
  5. Offers: About 20 Division 1 offers
  6. Strengths: Size, mobility, competitiveness, good hips, dominant physical traits
  7. Future Plans: Wants to reach 300 lbs and excel in college; aspirations for the NFL, following Fort Gibson legend Teddy Lehman

#6 - KD (Kaydin) Jones (Jenks)

  1. Position: Running Back
  2. College Commitment: Oklahoma State (OSU), chose over Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, etc.
  3. Family Legacy: Father played for Oklahoma (2002-05), ran for 2300+ yards and 37 TDs
  4. Decision Factors: Dad’s advice helped guide the decision
  5. Senior Season Goal: Aims for a 2000-yard rushing season and a state championship

#5 - Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow)

  1. Position: Two-way star (likely WR/DB or RB/DB)
  2. Background: Transferred from Jenks due to the new coaching staff, family ties with current BA coach Travis Hill
  3. Recruiting: 33 college offers as a junior, more expected; overwhelmed but grateful for the recruiting process
  4. Mindset: Expresses faith (thanks God), humble, realizes his opportunities

#4 - Jaden O’Neal (Mustang)

  1. Position: Quarterback
  2. Class: Senior, transfer from California
  3. Recruitment: Highly recruited since 8th grade; previously committed to Oklahoma, now Florida State (FSU)
  4. Reason for Transfer: Moved from LA to Mustang to be closer to Oklahoma after initial commitment; re-opened recruitment when Oklahoma took a second QB for 2026 class
  5. Skillset: Handles adversity well, mature, seeks real connections during recruiting
  6. Playing Goal: Win a state title for Mustang, the first in 30 years

#3 - Colton Yarbrough (Durant)

  1. Position: Defensive End
  2. Size: 6'4", 240 lbs
  3. Recruitment: First Division 1 offer in 8th grade (Vanderbilt), more followed
  4. Commitment: Committed to Arkansas Razorbacks
  5. Mindset: Has grown mentally and physically -- from second string to star; credits coaches and mentors for confidence
  6. Vision: Stays focused, doesn’t take days off, driven to achieve goals

#2 - Mason James (Norman North)

  1. Position: Wide Receiver
  2. Class: Senior
  3. Physical attributes: Explosive, fast, wins 1v1 battles
  4. Early impact: Varsity player as a freshman
  5. Stats: 56 receptions, 17 TDs, over 1200 yards as a junior
  6. Leadership: Mentors younger teammates, especially QB
  7. College Commitment: Washington (chose over other Power 4 schools)
  8. Goals: Immediate impact as a freshman; aims to win state championship in senior year

#1 - Tajh Overton (Owasso)

  1. Position: Defensive Tackle
  2. Size: 6'2", 275 lbs
  3. Rank: Top-ranked player in the state, Oklahoma State (OSU) commit
  4. Attributes: Not outstanding in any single trait, but excels at execution and technique
  5. Development: Expanding skillset, learning new positions, always working to improve
  6. Focus: Fieldwork > hype; prioritizes team goals (win state) & personal readiness for college football
  7. Intangibles: Work ethic sets him apart, seen as a natural fit for OSU
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie Poplin has been a trusted and familiar voice in Tulsa sports media for nearly 25 years. Jeremie serves as a sports producer and digital sports liaison for News On 6 while entering his 12th season as the radio sideline reporter and analyst for Tulsa football on Golden Hurricane Sports Properties.

