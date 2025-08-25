Top 10 High School Football Players in Oklahoma (2025-2026)
Oklahoma's future football stars: Detailed profile of each top 10 high school player across the state. Get insights into their positions, achievements, and college offers.
Monday, August 25th 2025, 12:32 pm
By:
Jeremie Poplin,
Victor Pozadas
It's time to talk about the Top 10 Oklahoma High School Football Players across the state, with contributions from News 9 and News On 6 Sports reporters and analysts.
The search has been thorough, and these prospects look to make their debuts at a collegiate level in the near future.
Watch our official countdown above, or follow along to get details and stats on each player.
- Position: Tight End
- Class: Junior (2026 class)
- Physical attributes: 6'7", extremely physically gifted
- Achievements: Pivotal role in Choctaw’s State Championship as a sophomore
- College Offers: Offers from Oklahoma State (OSU), Oklahoma, and about 30 other major programs
- Intangibles: Humble, intelligent, exceptional route running, and speed for size
- Development: Focused on improving route running and speed during the offseason
- Position: Receiver & Defensive Back
- Family Legacy: Brother to Braylon Presley (college football) & Brennan Presley (NFL rookie)
- Versatility: Plays on both sides; receiver and DB (uncommon in current high school play)
- Resilience: Overcame early injuries
- Support: Leverages elite football knowledge from brothers
- Mentality: Handles high expectations by working hard and learning from family experience
- Goal: Building own legacy alongside the family name
- Position: Offensive Line
- Class: Junior (2027 class)
- Attributes: Great footwork, physicality, energizes O-line, experienced beyond years
- Coach’s Praise: Described as one of the most talented offensive linemen in 26 years, humble and smart, has gifts of feet, hands, and arms
- Outlook: Expected to be a major star in his junior and senior years
- Position: Offensive Right Tackle
- Class: Junior (2027 class)
- Physical attributes: 6'7", 250 lbs, 80+ inch wingspan
- National Rank: Top 10 recruit nationally, #3 offensive tackle in the country for his class
- Offers: About 20 Division 1 offers
- Strengths: Size, mobility, competitiveness, good hips, dominant physical traits
- Future Plans: Wants to reach 300 lbs and excel in college; aspirations for the NFL, following Fort Gibson legend Teddy Lehman
- Position: Running Back
- College Commitment: Oklahoma State (OSU), chose over Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, etc.
- Family Legacy: Father played for Oklahoma (2002-05), ran for 2300+ yards and 37 TDs
- Decision Factors: Dad’s advice helped guide the decision
- Senior Season Goal: Aims for a 2000-yard rushing season and a state championship
- Position: Two-way star (likely WR/DB or RB/DB)
- Background: Transferred from Jenks due to the new coaching staff, family ties with current BA coach Travis Hill
- Recruiting: 33 college offers as a junior, more expected; overwhelmed but grateful for the recruiting process
- Mindset: Expresses faith (thanks God), humble, realizes his opportunities
- Position: Quarterback
- Class: Senior, transfer from California
- Recruitment: Highly recruited since 8th grade; previously committed to Oklahoma, now Florida State (FSU)
- Reason for Transfer: Moved from LA to Mustang to be closer to Oklahoma after initial commitment; re-opened recruitment when Oklahoma took a second QB for 2026 class
- Skillset: Handles adversity well, mature, seeks real connections during recruiting
- Playing Goal: Win a state title for Mustang, the first in 30 years
- Position: Defensive End
- Size: 6'4", 240 lbs
- Recruitment: First Division 1 offer in 8th grade (Vanderbilt), more followed
- Commitment: Committed to Arkansas Razorbacks
- Mindset: Has grown mentally and physically -- from second string to star; credits coaches and mentors for confidence
- Vision: Stays focused, doesn’t take days off, driven to achieve goals
- Position: Wide Receiver
- Class: Senior
- Physical attributes: Explosive, fast, wins 1v1 battles
- Early impact: Varsity player as a freshman
- Stats: 56 receptions, 17 TDs, over 1200 yards as a junior
- Leadership: Mentors younger teammates, especially QB
- College Commitment: Washington (chose over other Power 4 schools)
- Goals: Immediate impact as a freshman; aims to win state championship in senior year
- Position: Defensive Tackle
- Size: 6'2", 275 lbs
- Rank: Top-ranked player in the state, Oklahoma State (OSU) commit
- Attributes: Not outstanding in any single trait, but excels at execution and technique
- Development: Expanding skillset, learning new positions, always working to improve
- Focus: Fieldwork > hype; prioritizes team goals (win state) & personal readiness for college football
- Intangibles: Work ethic sets him apart, seen as a natural fit for OSU
