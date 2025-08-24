Top 10 High School Football Players in Oklahoma (2025-2026)

Oklahoma's future football stars: Detailed profile of each top 10 high school player across the state. Get insights into their positions, achievements, and college offers.

By: Jeremie Poplin, Victor Pozadas

It's time to talk about the Top 10 Oklahoma High School Football Players across the state, with contributions from News 9 and News On 6 Sports reporters and analysts.

The search has been thorough, and these prospects look to make their debuts at a collegiate level in the near future.

Watch our official countdown above, or follow along to get details and stats on each player.

#10 - Titus Hawk (Choctaw)

Position: Tight End Class: Junior (2026 class) Physical attributes: 6'7", extremely physically gifted Achievements: Pivotal role in Choctaw’s State Championship as a sophomore College Offers: Offers from Oklahoma State (OSU), Oklahoma, and about 30 other major programs Intangibles: Humble, intelligent, exceptional route running, and speed for size Development: Focused on improving route running and speed during the offseason

#9 - Braeden Presley (Bixby)

Position: Receiver & Defensive Back Family Legacy: Brother to Braylon Presley (college football) & Brennan Presley (NFL rookie) Versatility: Plays on both sides; receiver and DB (uncommon in current high school play) Resilience: Overcame early injuries Support: Leverages elite football knowledge from brothers Mentality: Handles high expectations by working hard and learning from family experience Goal: Building own legacy alongside the family name

#8 - Kaeden Penny (Bixby)

Position: Offensive Line Class: Junior (2027 class) Attributes: Great footwork, physicality, energizes O-line, experienced beyond years Coach’s Praise: Described as one of the most talented offensive linemen in 26 years, humble and smart, has gifts of feet, hands, and arms Outlook: Expected to be a major star in his junior and senior years

#7 - Cooper Hackett (Fort Gibson)

Position: Offensive Right Tackle Class: Junior (2027 class) Physical attributes: 6'7", 250 lbs, 80+ inch wingspan National Rank: Top 10 recruit nationally, #3 offensive tackle in the country for his class Offers: About 20 Division 1 offers Strengths: Size, mobility, competitiveness, good hips, dominant physical traits Future Plans: Wants to reach 300 lbs and excel in college; aspirations for the NFL, following Fort Gibson legend Teddy Lehman

#6 - KD (Kaydin) Jones (Jenks)

Position: Running Back College Commitment: Oklahoma State (OSU), chose over Oklahoma, Alabama, Oregon, etc. Family Legacy: Father played for Oklahoma (2002-05), ran for 2300+ yards and 37 TDs Decision Factors: Dad’s advice helped guide the decision Senior Season Goal: Aims for a 2000-yard rushing season and a state championship

#5 - Semaj Stanford (Broken Arrow)

Position: Two-way star (likely WR/DB or RB/DB) Background: Transferred from Jenks due to the new coaching staff, family ties with current BA coach Travis Hill Recruiting: 33 college offers as a junior, more expected; overwhelmed but grateful for the recruiting process Mindset: Expresses faith (thanks God), humble, realizes his opportunities

#4 - Jaden O’Neal (Mustang)

Position: Quarterback Class: Senior, transfer from California Recruitment: Highly recruited since 8th grade; previously committed to Oklahoma, now Florida State (FSU) Reason for Transfer: Moved from LA to Mustang to be closer to Oklahoma after initial commitment; re-opened recruitment when Oklahoma took a second QB for 2026 class Skillset: Handles adversity well, mature, seeks real connections during recruiting Playing Goal: Win a state title for Mustang, the first in 30 years

#3 - Colton Yarborough (Durant)

Position: Defensive End Size: 6'4", 240 lbs Recruitment: First Division 1 offer in 8th grade (Vanderbilt), more followed Commitment: Committed to Arkansas Razorbacks Mindset: Has grown mentally and physically -- from second string to star; credits coaches and mentors for confidence Vision: Stays focused, doesn’t take days off, driven to achieve goals

#2 - Mason James (Norman North)

Position: Wide Receiver Class: Senior Physical attributes: Explosive, fast, wins 1v1 battles Early impact: Varsity player as a freshman Stats: 56 receptions, 17 TDs, over 1200 yards as a junior Leadership: Mentors younger teammates, especially QB College Commitment: Washington (chose over other Power 4 schools) Goals: Immediate impact as a freshman; aims to win state championship in senior year

#1 - Tajh Overton (Owasso)

Position: Defensive Tackle Size: 6'2", 275 lbs Rank: Top-ranked player in the state, Oklahoma State (OSU) commit Attributes: Not outstanding in any single trait, but excels at execution and technique Development: Expanding skillset, learning new positions, always working to improve Focus: Fieldwork > hype; prioritizes team goals (win state) & personal readiness for college football Intangibles: Work ethic sets him apart, seen as a natural fit for OSU



