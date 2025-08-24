Flames destroy McClain County Sheriff's Office deputy's home in overnight arson attack

A metro man is in jail accused of setting a fire that destroyed a McClain County Sheriff Office deputy's home overnight in Washington.

A metro man is in jail accused of setting a fire that destroyed a McClain County Sheriff Office deputy's home overnight in Washington. The deputy and his family escaped the fire unharmed.

The McClain County Sheriff said 28-year-old Austin Reeves burglarized cars and property belonging to multiple law officers this week, including the deputy whose house was set on fire.

A devastating loss for the deputy and his family. The fire erupted around 2 a.m. on Saturday while the family slept.

“Our deputy called into dispatch and said his pickup had exploded and that somebody had tried to bomb his house,” said Sheriff Landy Offolter, McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Offolter said three vehicles were doused with accelerant and set on fire. The flames quickly spread to the home.

“I’m thankful my deputy and his family is safe first of all,” said Offolter. “That’s the most important thing and I’m glad we caught the suspect.”

The accused arsonist was arrested at a home in Norman on Saturday after a brief standoff.

Investigators said Reeves burglarized the deputy's personal car and stole a gun the day before setting the fire. Reeves was taken into custody and turned over to the Lighthorse Police Department shortly after the burglary.

“The prosecutors for Lighthorse declined to file charges on him on the burglary so he was released yesterday,” said Offolter.

Only for Reeves to return to the deputy's home. The motive for the burglary and fire is unknown.

“That’s still under investigation,” said Offolter. “We’re trying to find that out.”

Now, the community is pulling together to assist the deputy's family after losing everything.

“It’s pretty bad, it’s pretty sad,” said Offolter. “We’ve had an outpouring of support from the community that have made several donations.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma and the ATF are now involved in the investigation. Reeves faces multiple federal charges.

Offolter said donations for the deputy and his family can be dropped off at the McClain County Sheriff's Office in Purcell.

According to a federal complaint---security cameras at Washington Public Schools captured Reeves using a large gas can to ignite the deputy's vehicles

The video footage also revealed he was accidentally burned when the fuel around him ignited.

Arrested at his Norman home---officers noticed a large burn on Reeves' abdomen.

A pair of gasoline covered boots were also found in his home.

Reeves was booked into the Grady County jail Friday on burglary charges--and released later that day--a decision many can't understand including the McClain County Sheriff's Office.

A post to their Facebook page reads in part:

"While it's still not clear why the Chickasaw Nation Prosecutors Office released this proven dangerous and violent thug back to the streets to be able to terrorize and attempt to kill a Deputy and his family, our Agency is committed to leaving no stone unturned on our path to the truth."

A gofundme to help the family rebuild has already generated nearly 10 thousand dollars.