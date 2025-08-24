U.S. Rep. Tom Cole on NATO and Putin [Exclusive]

Exclusive: Congressman Tom Cole discusses Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', its impact on Oklahoma, addressing concerns, from jobs to weather services to energy policy.

By: Scott Mitchell, Victor Pozadas

Political Analyst Scott Mitchell, in an exclusive conversation with Congressman Tom Cole, Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, discussed how President Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill' will impact our state.

Watch the full interview below, or follow along for key takeaways:

Concerns Oklahomans have about the Ukraine war

People in Oklahoma are worried about events in Ukraine and the interactions between Putin and President Trump. Local issues remain important, especially inflation, job creation, and government funding as the September 30th deadline approaches.

Government Funding and Appropriations

Progress has been made on passing appropriations bills, with 12 key bills funding the government and most out of committee. Delays due to an extended August break and controversies; continuing resolution (CR) likely needed to keep government functioning. The Senate has made unusual progress on its bills relative to previous years, and bipartisan negotiation is necessary due to Senate rules requiring 60 votes, leading to compromises that can affect party unity in the House.

How developments in defense technology could impact Oklahoma

Appropriations include funding for defense, military construction, and veterans. Debate over upgrading aging surveillance aircraft (E-3 AWACS) with newer, more capable planes (E-7), with a significant impact on Oklahoma jobs at Tinker Air Force Base. There is a robust argument within the military about maintaining airborne surveillance capability versus relying solely on space-based technology.

Funding for National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma

Protection and funding of the National Weather Center in Norman, Oklahoma is a key priority. The center provides essential weather data for severe storm forecasting and is seen as critical both for national safety and economic reasons.

Major Legislative Initiatives

The discussed bill makes Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent, preventing a major tax increase. New tax policies aimed at helping blue-collar workers, such as removing taxes on tips and overtime, and supporting Social Security recipients with credits. Major deregulation efforts and border security funding (about $170 billion across four years), plus $150 billion for new military hardware, including ships, submarines, and aircraft. Investment in modernizing air traffic control in the U.S., which will benefit Oklahoma’s air traffic controller training center.

Air Traffic Concerns

Concerns raised about air traffic congestion and safety, particularly in high-traffic airports like Reagan and Newark, and the impact of military missions on commercial airspace. Efforts are underway to reduce risky missions and update infrastructure.

Energy Policy

The president is described as pro-energy, supporting both fossil fuels and nuclear, and not opposing green initiatives if economically sensible. Oklahoma’s energy production is cited as a case study for diverse energy approaches. Appointments like Doug Burgum as Secretary of the Interior are highlighted as favorable for energy development, emphasizing the importance of addressing increased energy demand for areas like AI.

Ukraine, Russia, and Global Affairs

The war in Ukraine has had massive casualties and represents a strategic defeat for Russia, strengthening NATO and pushing Finland and Sweden to join. Support for Ukraine is collective, with European allies contributing heavily. The U.S. strategy is described as preventing Russia from revising borders by force, not aiming for total victory or liberation of Crimea, but supporting Ukraine to negotiate a reasonable end. Analogies drawn to Korea’s past, arguing support can lead to a stable ally and prosperous outcome over time.

China and Taiwan

The speaker expresses concern about the parallels between current events and the 1930s, with China observing Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China is seen as planning to become the dominant global power, with a geographic advantage over Taiwan. U.S. obligations to Taiwan are described as moral and political, not treaty-based, and there are warnings about the consequences of a Chinese blockade of Taiwan.

Broader Global Strategy