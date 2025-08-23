Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

One person is dead after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City; police say three people of interest are in custody.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 6:17 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting which happened Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officers say they responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot near NE 20th Street. Authorities say they found one victim who died at the scene.

Shooting OKC 8/23Image Provided By: News 9

Police confirmed three people of interest have been taken into custody. Their names have not been released.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released details about what led up to the shooting.
Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

