Child injured after being struck by vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 2:13 pm
A 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.
The accident happened at the intersection of SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard, where community members were holding a car wash.
According to police, the child ran into the street when the light turned green. Investigators say a vehicle traveling at a low speed struck the child.
Authorities said the child was taken to OU Medical Center with minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
