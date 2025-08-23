Child injured after being struck by vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City

A 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle at SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard during a community car wash.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 2:13 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

The accident happened at the intersection of SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard, where community members were holding a car wash.

According to police, the child ran into the street when the light turned green. Investigators say a vehicle traveling at a low speed struck the child.

Authorities said the child was taken to OU Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 20th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025