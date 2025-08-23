Child injured after being struck by vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City

A 4-year-old child suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle at SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard during a community car wash.

By: Graham Dowers

A 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital Saturday after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

The accident happened at the intersection of SE 15th Street and Midwest Boulevard, where community members were holding a car wash.

According to police, the child ran into the street when the light turned green. Investigators say a vehicle traveling at a low speed struck the child.

Authorities said the child was taken to OU Medical Center with minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.