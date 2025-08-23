Jeep overturns in two-car crash in southwest Oklahoma City

A three-car crash caused a Jeep to roll over near Southwest Grand and Villa in Oklahoma City Saturday after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 12:59 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Jeep overturned in a two-car crash Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the crash happened near Southwest Grand Boulevard and Villa Avenue. Police said the collision was caused by a driver headed southbound who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators said the southbound vehicle struck a westbound Jeep, causing it to swerve in an attempt to avoid the crash. The Jeep rolled over in the process.

No major injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

