Jeep overturns in two-car crash in southwest Oklahoma City

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 12:59 pm
A Jeep overturned in a two-car crash Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.
Authorities say the crash happened near Southwest Grand Boulevard and Villa Avenue. Police said the collision was caused by a driver headed southbound who failed to stop at a stop sign.
Investigators said the southbound vehicle struck a westbound Jeep, causing it to swerve in an attempt to avoid the crash. The Jeep rolled over in the process.
No major injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.
