Jeep overturns in two-car crash in southwest Oklahoma City

A three-car crash caused a Jeep to roll over near Southwest Grand and Villa in Oklahoma City Saturday after a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

By: Graham Dowers

A Jeep overturned in a two-car crash Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the crash happened near Southwest Grand Boulevard and Villa Avenue. Police said the collision was caused by a driver headed southbound who failed to stop at a stop sign.

Investigators said the southbound vehicle struck a westbound Jeep, causing it to swerve in an attempt to avoid the crash. The Jeep rolled over in the process.

No major injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.