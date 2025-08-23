Broken Arrow man killed in Rogers County turnpike crash

A 67-year-old Broken Arrow man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County

A Broken Arrow man died Friday afternoon in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. near mile marker 254 on Interstate 44.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 67-year-old Gary Dittson of Broken Arrow, was the only person in the vehicle. OHP reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dittson was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the collision.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.