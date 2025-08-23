Broken Arrow man killed in Rogers County turnpike crash

A 67-year-old Broken Arrow man was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 11:46 am

By: Graham Dowers


ROGERS Co. -

A Broken Arrow man died Friday afternoon in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 3:11 p.m. near mile marker 254 on Interstate 44.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 67-year-old Gary Dittson of Broken Arrow, was the only person in the vehicle. OHP reported he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Dittson was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the collision.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 20th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025