New Edmond mural captures Thunder championship moment

By: Graham Dowers

A new mural in downtown Edmond is turning heads and celebrating a historic moment for Oklahoma City.

The artwork, titled A Moment in Time, shows Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking back at the Oklahoma City National Memorial during the team’s championship parade. The mural is located near Broadway and 2nd Street.

Local artists Mandolyn Rae and Creed Bayliss created the piece. They say the inspiration came from the significance of that parade moment and the way it resonated across the state.

“This piece was obviously something that the entire state, I believe, saw and loved,” the Rae said.

To ensure the portrait looked accurate on such a large scale, the artists used a grid technique they call a “doodle graph.” By overlaying their sketches onto photos of the wall, they were able to keep proportions correct while working from a lift.

The Edmond mural joins another nearby artwork celebrating Route 66, which the artists also completed using bright colors and bold lettering.

Both pieces add to the growing public art presence in Edmond, highlighting both Oklahoma’s culture and its sports history.