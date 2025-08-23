Suspect arrested after McClain County deputy’s home destroyed in arson

Authorities say Austin Garrett Reeves has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a McClain County deputy’s home and vehicles overnight.

By: Graham Dowers

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following an arson attack that destroyed a deputy’s home and vehicles overnight.

Investigators identified the suspect as Austin Garrett Reeves. He is accused of burglarizing the deputy’s home the night before and then returning to set the property on fire. The home was occupied at the time, but the deputy and his family escaped safely.

Image Provided By: McClain County Sheriff

Authorities said Reeves was arrested following a brief standoff in Norman.

Image Provided By: McClain County Sheriff

Officials believe Reeves was targeting law enforcement vehicles and homes in a string of burglaries. The home and vehicles were declared a total loss.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, ATF, the District 21 task force, police departments from Norman, Newcastle, Washington, Moore, and Lighthorse, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Metro SWAT Team for assisting in the investigation and arrest.

Image Provided By: McClain County Sheriff

The case remains under investigation.








