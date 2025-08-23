Miss Oklahoma City and Miss Oklahoma City Teen begin year of service

Miss Oklahoma City Katelyn Woods and Miss Oklahoma City Teen Emery Stewart share their goals, community initiatives, and scholarship opportunities as they begin their year of service

By: Graham Dowers

Miss Oklahoma City Katelyn Woods and Miss Oklahoma City Teen Emery Stewart are starting their year of service, representing Oklahoma City and preparing for the Miss Oklahoma competition next June.

In a recent interview, they shared their excitement about community engagement, scholarship opportunities, and their social impact initiatives — Woods on expanding access to eye care and Stewart on promoting kindness to combat bullying.

This Q&A offers a closer look at their goals and plans for the year ahead.

What makes being Miss OKC so exciting?

Woods: "So what we've already kind of mentioned is that being this Oklahoma City is so special. Obviously, the city is special to everyone in the state of Oklahoma. And so we're just really excited to get to visit different areas, learn about our city, and just grow, because obviously we just brought the national championship back to our city. So, you know, like we're just overall growing as a community and we're excited to be a big part of that."

Can you tell us about the initiative you're working on?

Stewart: "So I have had glasses since I was just three years old, and I am naturally cross-eyed without them. So growing up, I've known the importance of eye care, but it wasn't until I was a little bit older that I understood the importance of eye care accessibility and how much of a privilege it is that I get to have glasses. So I have a big focus on making sure that people who do not have the resources to get their eyes checked can. And I partner with the Lions Club to collect glasses from as far as Arizona to Oklahoma, so they can be refurbished, giving people the same chance at eye care that I have."

Woods: "So I actually was bullied growing up, and obviously, kids all over the state, the nation, are getting bullied. You are actually most likely to be bullied starting at the age of 12. And so it's a deliberate and random acts of kindness campaign where I jump into the community and just overall spark random acts of kindness and encourage people to combat bullying with kindness overall. It's been my mission since I've grown up, and I'm excited to share it still today."

What is the importance of the scholarship pageant?

Woods: "Well, for me personally, I graduated debt-free from Oklahoma State University, and part of that is because of this organization. So now I obviously want to go back and get my master's, and so that's one of the many reasons why I am competing and why this organization is so special, is because People like Emery will also get to go to college and hopefully graduate debt-free as well."

Stewart: "It's truly incredible. I'm going into my senior year, so it really is picking up the pace, deciding where I want to go. And to know I have the Miss Oklahoma organization backing me is so important."