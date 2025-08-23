Oklahoma City leaders outline $2.7 billion bond proposal ahead of October vote

Oklahoma City leaders will hold a town hall on September 11 to discuss a $2.7 billion bond proposal with 547 projects, set for a public vote on October 14.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma City leaders are preparing to bring a $2.7 billion bond proposal to voters this fall.

The proposal includes 547 projects designed to improve infrastructure and services across the city. Mayor David Holt said the investment is needed to keep pace with the city’s size and growth.

Related: Mayor Holt on international status, Olympics and new bond proposal

“We are a 620-square-mile city, which is very unique in terms of our geographic size,” Holt said. “Initiatives like this help us try to keep up with that.”

City officials will host a town hall meeting on September 11 at 5:45 p.m. to answer questions from residents about the proposal.

Related: Mayor Holt urges voters to invest in OKC infrastructure through bond vote

Related: OKC 2.7 billion dollar bond aims to help break the chain of homelessness

The bond measure will appear on the ballot October 14.