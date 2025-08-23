Sergeant Bobby Swartz honored with inaugural memorial 5K

The 106 Memorial Foundation will host the first Sergeant Bobby Swartz Memorial 5K in Edmond on September 27 to honor the Oklahoma County deputy killed in 2022.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma County Sergeant Bobby Swartz is being remembered with a memorial race three years after he was killed in the line of duty.

Swartz, a nearly 25-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed in August 2022 while serving an eviction notice in southwest Oklahoma City. One of his partners was also shot and suffered career-ending injuries.

The suspect in the case, Benjamin Plank, is still awaiting a competency hearing before a trial can begin.

To honor Swartz’s service, the 106 Memorial Foundation is hosting the inaugural Sergeant Bobby Swartz Memorial 5K. The race is scheduled for September 27 at Spring Creek Trail in Edmond.

Organizers say registration is open through September 4 for participants who want a special race shirt.

The 106 Memorial Foundation works to honor fallen law enforcement officers across the state.