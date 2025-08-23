Man arrested in deadly Southwest OKC shooting

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 9:13 am
Oklahoma City police say a man is in custody after another man was found dead in a truck Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police say the shooting happened near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. Investigators say Tyler Waterman shot and killed a man after an argument.
According to police, the victim was found dead inside a truck at the scene. Waterman reportedly ran from the area but was later arrested.
He is now booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim.
The investigation remains ongoing.
August 23rd, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025
August 24th, 2025