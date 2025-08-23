Man arrested in deadly Southwest OKC shooting

Oklahoma City police arrested Tyler Waterman after a man was found dead in a truck following a shooting near Southwest 29th and Portland.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Oklahoma City police say a man is in custody after another man was found dead in a truck Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say the shooting happened near Southwest 29th Street and Portland Avenue. Investigators say Tyler Waterman shot and killed a man after an argument.

According to police, the victim was found dead inside a truck at the scene. Waterman reportedly ran from the area but was later arrested.

He is now booked into jail on a first-degree murder complaint.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.