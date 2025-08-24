Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City facility, now back in custody

Oklahoma corrections officials say inmate Jermaine E. Jackson walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City late Thursday night. He is now back in custody.

Saturday, August 23rd 2025, 7:38 pm

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

UPDATE: Jermaine E. Jackson has been found and put back in custody.

Previous Story:

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from a community corrections facility in Oklahoma City.

Jermaine JacksonImage Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Authorities say Jermaine E. Jackson, 39, was determined to have walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at about 11:33 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson is serving a 10-year sentence for firearm possession out of Pottawatomie County.

The Department of Corrections advises anyone who sees Jackson to call 911 immediately.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 23rd, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025

August 24th, 2025