Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City facility, now back in custody

UPDATE: Jermaine E. Jackson has been found and put back in custody.
Previous Story:
Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from a community corrections facility in Oklahoma City.
Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections
Authorities say Jermaine E. Jackson, 39, was determined to have walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at about 11:33 p.m. Thursday.
Jackson is serving a 10-year sentence for firearm possession out of Pottawatomie County.
The Department of Corrections advises anyone who sees Jackson to call 911 immediately.
