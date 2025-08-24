Inmate walks away from Oklahoma City facility, now back in custody

Oklahoma corrections officials say inmate Jermaine E. Jackson walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City late Thursday night. He is now back in custody.

By: Graham Dowers

UPDATE: Jermaine E. Jackson has been found and put back in custody.

Previous Story:

Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for an inmate who walked away from a community corrections facility in Oklahoma City.

Image Provided By: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Authorities say Jermaine E. Jackson, 39, was determined to have walked away from Clara Waters Community Corrections Center at about 11:33 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson is serving a 10-year sentence for firearm possession out of Pottawatomie County.

The Department of Corrections advises anyone who sees Jackson to call 911 immediately.