Where to Get the Best Pizza in Oklahoma City

Discover the top 10 pizzerias in Oklahoma City, including local favorites and hidden gems. From wood-fired pies to classic slices, we’ve found the perfect spots to satisfy your pizza cravings.

By: Jenna Dolch

Oklahoma City boasts a vibrant culinary scene, and its pizzerias are no exception. Whether you're a fan of thin crust, deep dish, or wood-fired pies, the city's diverse pizza offerings cater to every palate.

In this guide, we've curated a list of the top 10 pizzerias in Oklahoma City and its surrounding suburbs. Our selections are based on customer reviews, local recommendations, and expert opinions from sources like Yelp, Stacker, and 405 Magazine.

Sicilian Pizza Cafe is a local favorite known for its authentic Sicilian-style pies, offering a cozy atmosphere and a menu filled with classic Italian dishes.

Their signature pizza features a thick, fluffy crust topped with fresh ingredients and a rich tomato sauce. The restaurant’s commitment to quality and tradition has earned it a loyal following among OKC residents. Perfect for a casual meal or a family outing, it’s a must-visit for pizza enthusiasts seeking an authentic Italian experience.

Address: 528 E Memorial Road, Oklahoma City

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; closed Sunday

Phone: (405) 752-9100

Featured on Food Network's “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” The Saucee Sicilian is renowned for its Neapolitan-style pizzas and homemade meatballs. The wood-fired oven imparts a unique flavor to each pie, and the casual, inviting atmosphere makes it a great spot for a relaxed meal.

Customers love the generous toppings and the authentic Italian flavor, making it a top pick for both locals and visitors looking for a classic pizza experience.

Address: 1807 N Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City

Hours: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (405) 493-9023

Empire Slice House offers New York-style slices with a variety of creative toppings. The vibrant atmosphere and late-night hours make it a popular choice for both locals and visitors.

With multiple locations across the city, it’s easy to grab a slice on the go or enjoy a casual sit-down meal. The inventive menu and quality ingredients make Empire Slice House a must-visit for anyone craving a hearty, flavorful pizza.

Address: 1804 NW 16th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Hours: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday

Phone: (405) 557-1760

Pizzeria Gusto is known for its wood-fired pizzas and a menu that blends traditional Italian flavors with modern twists.

The intimate setting and attention to detail in each dish make it a standout in the OKC pizza scene. Guests often praise the perfectly cooked crust, fresh toppings, and welcoming atmosphere, making it a great destination for date nights or small gatherings.

Address: 2415 N Walker Ave., Oklahoma City

Hours: Closed Monday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Phone: (405) 437-4992

Located in the heart of Bricktown, Rendezvous Pizza offers a variety of specialty pizzas such as Detroit style, New York style, California style, and Chicago tavern style with a selection of local craft beers.

The relaxed atmosphere makes it a great place to enjoy a meal while exploring the district. With generous portions and flavorful toppings, Rendezvous Pizza is ideal for both casual dining and group outings.

Address: 27 E Sheridan Ave., Oklahoma City

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (405) 724-9439

The Hall's Pizza Kitchen started as a food truck and has become a local favorite for its gourmet pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The casual, community-focused environment makes it a welcoming spot for pizza lovers. With creative toppings and a commitment to quality, The Hall's Pizza Kitchen offers a unique experience in OKC’s growing pizza scene.

Address: 1004 N Hudson Ave, Suite 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.–11 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Phone: (405) 600-1991

Hideaway Pizza is a longstanding Oklahoma favorite offering a wide variety of pizzas, pastas, and salads in a family-friendly setting.

The diverse menu and welcoming atmosphere make it a great choice for groups and families. Known for its flavorful pies and consistent quality, Hideaway Pizza is a must-visit for anyone seeking a reliable, delicious pizza experience.

Address: 5022 N Western Ave.; 901 N. Broadway Ave.; 5950 W. Memorial Rd.; Oklahoma City

Hours: 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (405) 840-4777

Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza specializes in thin-crust pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven, imparting a unique flavor to each pie. The upscale ambiance and extensive wine list make it perfect for a casual date night or special occasion. Diners appreciate the attention to detail in every pizza, from the crust to the toppings, creating a memorable dining experience.

Address: 5860 N Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City

Hours: 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday–Saturday

Phone: (405) 842-7743

Dado's Pizza OKC offers New York-style slices and pies, with a focus on quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods. The casual, no-frills setting makes it a great spot for a quick and satisfying meal.

Fans of classic pizza styles love Dado’s for its consistency and authentic flavors.

Address: 10942 N May Ave., Oklahoma City

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Phone: (405) 367-8707

Frankie's Italian Restaurant offers a menu filled with classic Italian dishes, including a selection of pizzas made with fresh ingredients. The family-friendly atmosphere and extensive menu make it a great choice for groups and families. Customers appreciate the hearty portions and flavorful pies, making it a staple in the OKC pizza scene.

Address: 2724 W Britton Road, Oklahoma City

Hours: 4 p.m.–9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Monday

Phone: (405) 849-6565

Jenna Dolch is a contributor for Griffin Media.