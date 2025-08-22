Thrillers, mysteries and epic fantasies hit theatres this weekend

Five new films are coming to theatres this weekend. News 9's Dino Lalli breaks down what you can expect.

'‘Honey Don’t’

Ethan Coen’s film "Honey Don’t" stars Margaret Qualley as a small-town private investigator looking into bizarre deaths tied to a religious cult. Chris Evans plays the unhinged leader, with Aubrey Plaza and Charlie Day rounding out the cast in this R-rated thriller.

‘Ne Zha 2’

In "Ne Zha 2", a rebellious boy with uncontrollable powers terrifies the gods but must become humanity’s hero when an ancient evil threatens the world.

‘Eden’

Based on a true story, Ron Howard directs "Eden", a film that brings an unsolved Galapagos mystery to life. Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas and Jude Law star in the R-rated thriller, which explores how far people will go to achieve happiness and power.

‘Relay’

Riz Ahmed stars in "Relay" as a corporate fixer who gets in over his head after a scientist, played by Lily James, hires him to expose company corruption.

‘Trust’

In the R-rated psychological thriller "Trust", Sophie Turner plays a scandal-plagued Hollywood star whose Airbnb hideaway becomes a trap when criminals come looking for a payday.