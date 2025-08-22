Pet of the Week: Lexi

Our Pet of the Week is Lexi.

By: Christian Hans

-

Our pet of the week is Nixon!

Lexi is a 2-month-old puppy who loves snuggles, playing and extra nap time in the bed.

Weighing in at only 7 pounds, Lexi is working hard on potty training, but it's a process! She sleeps in a crate at night and gets along great with big dogs

Lexi is always up for helping you investigate what's in the fridge to snack on! Lexi is as sweet as apple pie, and her kisses are sure to melt your heart!

Lexi would love the opportunity to meet friendly felines. If you are in the market for a puppy who plays hard, naps hard, and will be your very best friend forever, then Lexi is the dog for you.

Lexi will be available for adoption at the OK Humane Adoption Center, 7500 N. Western Ave. You can also view all adoptable pets at okhumane.org.

Whether you’re interested in fostering for a few days or a few weeks, the role is vital. Learn more about becoming a foster at okhumane.org/foster.

Fetch Prom info

OK Humane is also hosting a prom-themed fundraising event on Sept.19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The organization recommends wearing your corsage or boutonniere for the special event, as dogs and cats will be welcome to take part in activities throughout the Civic Center Hall of Mirrors.

Dinner will be provided with entry, and a sponsorship deadline of August 25 has been set.

Get tickets and more information at the OK Humane official site.