Oklahoma Democrats launch round of public forums at State Capitol

Oklahoma Democrats will begin hosting public forums at the Oklahoma State Capitol in September. Learn how you can attend.

By: Christian Hans

-

Oklahoma Democrats are launching a new round of public forums at the State Capitol, inviting residents to speak directly with their lawmakers.

Calling the forums “Capitol Conversations," Democrats from the Oklahoma House and Senate will host the forums beginning Sept. 4 through November.

“These Capitol Conversations are a great opportunity to hear from experts and chat with lawmakers about ongoing issues in Oklahoma and how to best address them,” House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City) said. “The best way for leaders in Oklahoma to make change is by listening and speaking to Oklahomans directly. Oklahomans know what they need from their government, and this series will work to bring solutions to the everyday challenges Oklahomans face.”

Topics will include education, the state budget and bill proposals.

Forums start at 5:30 p.m. in Room 535.

Learn more on the Oklahoma Senate website.