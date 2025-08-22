Oklahoma City police chase ends in fatal crash

A person is dead following a police pursuit in northwest Oklahoma City.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 2:26 pm

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say the pursuit started after a fight broke out in an Oklahoma City restaurant near West Reno Avenue and Meridian Road.

After arriving on the scene, OCPD says a vehicle fled from the scene, with officers following in pursuit.

OCPD says the fleeing vehicle later crashed near Newcastle Road and South Portland Avenue.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

