Woman dead after stabbing at Edmond business

Woman, 28, targeted in 'vicious attack' at Edmond business, suffer multiple stab wounds. Suspect taken into custody.

By: Jarred Burk

-

A woman is dead after a stabbing at an Edmond dispensary on Friday morning, according to Edmond police.

First responders were called to the business at 2100 S. Broadway just before 10 a.m. after receiving reports of a woman being stabbed.

Investigators say that they learned that the stabbing started as a domestic-related altercation between a female employee and the father of her children, which turned violent.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect, 25-year-old Claytion Hill. He was taken into custody without incident.

Image Provided By: Edmond Police Department

Officers say 24-year-old Telah Jackson was found inside the business with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

Hill was taken to the Edmond Police Department, interviewed, and booked on a complaint of First-Degree Murder.

This investigation is still ongoing.



