20th Quail Forever Banquet to celebrate and support youth hunters

Join the Quail Forever Banquet on August 23, supporting young Oklahoma hunters and wildlife conservation. The event features a dinner and auction.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 10:17 am

By: Victor Pozadas


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 20th annual Quail Forever Banquet will take place this Saturday, August 23 to fundraise and support youth hunters across the state.

As part of a bigger mission, the organization's mission statement reads "Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education and conservation advocacy."

Almost half a million members are members of the conservation and advocacy groups, and Saturday's banquet, which includes a dinner and auction, will raise funds to continue their efforts.

The two species of quail that are native to the state of Oklahoma are the Northern Bobwhites (left), which can be found statewide, and the second are the Scaled Quail (right).

Quail Forever (Oklahoma species)Image Provided By: Quail Forever

For tickets, head to the organization's official website.
