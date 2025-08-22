Oklahoma Co. Sheriff investigating after man found along roadway dies

A man found unresponsive on Saturday along an Oklahoma County roadway has died, according to investigators.

By: Summer Miller

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is asking for information from the public after a man who was found unresponsive along a roadway on Saturday died.

Jimmy Fansler, 57, was found unconscious along the 14000 block of North Harrah Road on Aug. 16, according to investigators.

Fansler was often seen panhandling nearby at the intersection of North Harrah Road and East Memorial Road, the department said.

Investigators say they are still investigating what caused Fansler's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office at (405) 713-1029.