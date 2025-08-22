Stillwater HOA sues Google over alleged data center construction runoff

A Stillwater homeowners' association is suing Google, claiming the technology giant's construction of a data center is impacting a nearby neighborhood's pond.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 9:24 am

By: Christian Hans


STILLWATER, Okla. -

A homeowners' association in Stillwater has filed a lawsuit regarding the construction of a new Google data center, claiming the construction is damaging a nearby neighborhood.

Google data center in Oklahoma: What the company's $9 billion investment means for the state

The facility would be the second Google investment in the state, with another site in Pryor expected to open sometiome in 2027 or 2028.

VIDEO: Google leaders join Gov. Kevin Stitt for $9b investment announcement at Pryor Data Center

However, the Homeowners Association of Park View Estates in Stillwater says the construction is ruining the neighborhood's pond and wildlife.

In the lawsuit, court documents include these pictures of the neighborhood pond, with claims that runoff from the construction has polluted the water, leaving it muddy and full of dead fish.

That lawsuit is asking for compensation for the damages, which the association claims is more than $75,000.


