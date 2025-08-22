Chief Meteorologist David Payne dives into storm chasing stories on ‘Beyond the Forecast’ Podcast

News 9’s Beyond the Forecast podcast returns with Chief Meteorologist David Payne, sharing some of his most unforgettable storm chasing experiences.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 8:15 am

By: Anna Denison


In this week’s episode, David recounts witnessing his first tornado as a child, the adrenaline rush of his early chases, and wild encounters with legendary chasers on Oklahoma back roads. He also opens up about chasing during milestone moments in his personal life, including the day he learned he was going to be a father.

All episodes of Beyond The Forecast are available on the News 9 Weather YouTube channel.

Anna Denison
Anna Denison

Anna is the Lead Digital Producer at News 9 and has been creating and managing social media content and online articles for the newsroom since October of 2024. 

