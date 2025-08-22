Chief Meteorologist David Payne dives into storm chasing stories on ‘Beyond the Forecast’ Podcast

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 8:15 am
News 9’s Beyond the Forecast podcast returns with Chief Meteorologist David Payne, sharing some of his most unforgettable storm chasing experiences.
In this week’s episode, David recounts witnessing his first tornado as a child, the adrenaline rush of his early chases, and wild encounters with legendary chasers on Oklahoma back roads. He also opens up about chasing during milestone moments in his personal life, including the day he learned he was going to be a father.
All episodes of Beyond The Forecast are available on the News 9 Weather YouTube channel.
WATCH:
