OKC Metro Teacher Wins Simple Modern's Nationwide Competition

Carl Albert High School’s Brianna Jennings has been named one of 10 teachers nationwide selected for the Simple Modern Stock Your School competition.

By: Addie Crawford

After receiving over 100,000 votes and over 3,200 nominations from all 50 states competition wide, Carl Albert High School's Brianna Jennings has been selected as one of 10 incredible teachers for the Simple Modern Stock Your School nationwide competition.

The Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited the schoolwide assembly to celebrate the accomplishment.

The second annual Stock Your School campaign is an initiative created to celebrate and support teachers across the nation through classroom funding and school-wide gifting.

Chief Marketing Officer Chris Hoyle began the ceremony by introducing Jennings and her national status.

"Not only are you state champs," Hoyle said. "You also have somebody in your midst, that is a national champion."

Jennings will have her classroom wish list cleared, receive a $1,000 school grant, plus receive water bottles for students and tote bags for teachers. This is all part of Simple Modern's mission to give generously.

Learn more about the Stock Your School campaign here.