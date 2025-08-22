Lil Nas X arrested in Los Angeles and treated for possible overdose, police say

Montero Lamar Hill, also known as rapper and singer Lil Nas X, was arrested early Thursday morning in Los Angeles. The singer was also treated for a possible overdose, officers say.

Friday, August 22nd 2025, 6:08 am

By: CBS News


LOS ANGELES -

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X was arrested by Los Angeles Police Department officers early Thursday morning in Studio City and was treated for a possible overdose, police said.

Around 5:50 a.m., LAPD officers responded to Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue for a man walking in the street. According to police, when officers arrived, the man charged at officers and was taken into custody. 

The man, identified as 26-year-old Montero Lamar Hill, also known as Lil Nas X, was arrested for battery on a police officer. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

Lil Nas X in 2020 won Grammy awards for best pop duo/group performance and best music video for his song "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus. The duo also earned a Country Music Association award for the collaboration.
