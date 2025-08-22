Police: Vehicle allegedly involved in OKC metro ATM burglaries located

Local banks targeted in overnight ATM thefts. Police assess damage, unknown amount of cash stolen.

By: Jarred Burk

-

UPDATE: Moore Police say they have found a stolen truck out of Oklahoma City, which they believe is connected to the ATM burglary in Moore. Police have closed off Patterson Street between Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 9th Street as they investigate.

Investigators say there is also debris believed to be a cash drawer from the ATM next to the truck.

According to a report from OCPD, the truck found by Moore Police matches the description of the truck that burglarized the Oklahoma City ATM near West Memorial and North MacArthur.

Moore Police later confirmed the vehicle as the one involved in both ATM burglaries.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Investigators in Oklahoma City and Moore are looking into multiple burglaries from ATMs, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m., Oklahoma City Police said officers responded to an ATM near North MacArthur Boulevard and West Memorial Road.

Officers say thieves were unable to steal any money from inside the machine. At this time, no suspects have been identified.

Officers are still investigating that attempted burglary.

Later in the morning, officers in Moore were sent to a bank near Southeast 4th Street and South Eastern Avenue, where they found that an ATM there had also suffered heavy damage.

Police on scene say the thieves were able to steal an unknown amount of money from that ATM as well. They are investigating the theft.

Moore Police Public Information Officer Clint Byley said the exact number or identity of any suspects has yet to be confirmed.

At this time, authorities have not directly connected the two burglaries.