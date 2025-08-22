Emails reveal new legal battle could be brewing in defense of Ryan Walters

The conversations reveal the department could be seeking outside counsel to represent Walters in any criminal issues stemming from allegations of nudity seen on his office TV.

By: Matt McCabe

The Oklahoma State Department of Education may be seeking an attorney to defend State Superintendent Ryan Walters related to further troubles stemming from allegations that a TV in his office depicted nudity during an executive session of the State Board of Education meeting on July 24.

83 pages of emails, provided by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, reflect conversations between OSDE employees and the AG's office as OSDE sought approval to hire private counsel.

The emails were first obtained by NonDoc.

On August 5, OSDE's interim general counsel emailed the assistant attorney general regarding a 20i application and contract for an Oklahoma City criminal defense lawyer, John Cannon.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed that Cannon was on their approved list, which comprises private attorneys deemed acceptable to take contracts working for public agencies.

Because Cannon needed to change his address from his most recent application in 2018, OSDE filed a new application on his behalf.

An email from August 11 contained a 20i application and an attorney engagement agreement.

According to the 20i application, Cannon's services were necessary for "advising on and recommending strategies to minimize the likelihood of criminal charges being filed, as well as preparing for the possibility of charges."

Costs were estimated to be $100,000.

The agency clarified that its own in-house counsel could not represent Walters because "the in-house legal department does not currently have sufficient staff to maintain agency business and fully defend this case. In addition, in-house counsel and staff may be witnesses and would thereby be conflicted."

The attorney engagement agreement says it would be unlikely for criminal charges to be filed.

Ultimately, OSDE decided to withdraw the 20i application for John Cannon on August 14. No reason was provided in the email.

A spokesperson for OSDE has not yet responded to a request for comment about the emails.