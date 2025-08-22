Lance Manning returns: A decade later, football draws head coach to Blanchard

Former head coach Lance Manning returns to football after a 10-year hiatus, taking charge of Blanchard's team.

By: Steve McGehee

Lance Manning is no stranger to the high school sidelines, but he has been absent from the football field for 10 years, until now. Lance was one of the first head coaches I met when I moved to Oklahoma back in June of 2009. He was nice to me back then, and nothing has changed 10 years later. I asked him why now? Why did you get back into coaching?

"I knew one day that I would get back in, there were several reasons why I got out at the time," said Manning.

Manning opted for a job out of coaching (mortgage lender-loan officer) after head coaching stints at Norman North, Edmond Santa Fe, and Deer Creek.

When Lance's daughter started attending UCO, he thought it was a good time to get back into coaching. He says coaching was the relationship he missed most after stepping away from football.

"It was the relationship with the coaching staff, the players, even the administration," said Manning.

Blanchard seems like a perfect fit for Manning, stating that he wanted to coach at a smaller school and not dip his toes back into the 6A spotlight.

"I like that close-knit (team), they really have a good tradition, I feel very fortunate to be a part of it," said Manning. Lance feels good about his squad this season, the numbers are good (roster size) and Manning raves about his Junior starting quarterback, Noah Smith.

"He's done a tremendous job through preseason camp, and we really expect big things from him, he is a tall kid that runs well and has a really strong arm."

Manning and the Lions open the season at home in week one against the Noble Bears.