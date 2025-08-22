Experts reveal how human trafficking shows up in communities

Oklahoma organization Dragon Fly raises alarm about increasing rates of youth human trafficking due to technology access and mental health struggles.

By: Stephanie Maniche

A local organization, Dragon Fly, offering support and services to human trafficking survivors, warns that youth are at a higher risk of being trafficked than ever before.

The organization said this is due to easy access to technology and increased mental health struggles leading to more vulnerability.

Dragon Fly CEO Whitney Anderson said many youth, ranging from age 12 to 18 are impacted by human trafficking.

The organization's director, Melissa Eick, added that the targets are getting younger and said, “Yes, sure at age 15, 16, 17, but also 8, 9 or 10.”

Eick said people have a misconception of random abductions or someone being followed in a parking lot.

She said parents do not realize how easily accessible kids can be sometimes.

Anderson said traffickers often use social media and dating apps to build relationships, pretending it is romantic or a friendship.

She said people underestimate how charismatic and effective traffickers are at building relationships, adding that a child could be looking for validation, attention, feeling lonely or being bullied.

“Well, that trafficker is going to adapt to whatever dream they're going to sell to whatever the kid is experiencing,” said Anderson.

Dragon Fly has been working since 2016 to help people experiencing sex or labor trafficking. The organization is certified to help people 18 and up.

Eich said many of the people they help experience a unique form of trauma. She said it is not just violence but psychological.

Anderson said traffickers are very strategic.

Eich said in Oklahoma, generational trafficking is a very real thing. She added that it could be a guardian figure who is involved somehow in trafficking.

“They could use their grandchildren to, whether they realize they're doing it or not, recruit other victims. But, you know, kids that they go to school with, developing relationships,” said Eich.

Eich said having age-appropriate conversations about trafficking with your kids is extremely important.

Dragon Fly has a 24-hour confidential human trafficking hotline. The organization has been helping survivors since 2016.

Anderson said they have received over 12,000 calls to their human trafficking hotline since that time, and they have helped over 1200 victims. If you know someone or suspect someone is in a trafficking situation, you can call 405-212-3377 or 855-674-4767.