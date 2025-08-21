New OKC Thunder jersey revealed, 1819 City Edition drops Nov. 11

OKC Thunder reveals 1819 City Edition Jersey, honoring Oklahoma's tribal heritage. Available from November 11.

By: Victor Pozadas

The Oklahoma City Thunder has officially showcased the new design in honor of Oklahoma's tribal and indigenous ancestry.

Named the 1819 City Edition jersey, this new kit will make its NBA league debut with the OKC Thunder on November 11, when it will also be available to purchase.

OKC Thunder Director of Brand Identity Eris Lewis explained how the City Edition jerseys have been a unique piece within the league.

"It gives the opportunity to tell some stories about our city, our community, and our state on a global platform," Lewis said. "We were really excited this year when the NBA and NIKE gave us the opportunity to bring back a favorite City Edition uniform from the past."

The classic design has held up, while a different color scheme gives the jersey a darker, bolder look.

"Previously, it had a turquoise base, and now it has a navy base," Lewis said. "We did it in a way that brought it back with some freshness to it."

The new 1819 City Edition full kit is now on display at the First Americans Museum for anyone who wants to get a sneak peek before the official release.