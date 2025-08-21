Oklahoma to require 'America First' test for out-of-state teacher applicants; what to know

Oklahoma will soon implement a new 50-question certification exam. The "America First" test for teacher applicants from California and New York.

By: Deanne Stein

Oklahoma will roll out a new “America First” test aimed at teachers from California and New York, a move State Superintendent Ryan Walters says is meant to block “woke ideology” from classrooms, but critics say this could worsen the state's teacher shortage.

New Certification Requirement Targets Teachers from California and New York

Oklahoma will soon implement a new 50-question certification exam. The "America First" test for teacher applicants from California and New York.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters says the test is designed to keep “woke ideology” out of Oklahoma classrooms.

Walters Defends Authority to Administer Test

According to the Oklahoma Department of Education, Walters can move forward with the test without additional approval because of his role as a statewide constitutional officer.

However, some lawmakers disagree.

"It's just another day of chaos and confusion brought to us by the State Superintendent," said House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson (D-OKC).

Developed with Conservative Group PragerU

The test was created in partnership with PragerU, a conservative nonprofit.

"He can't do it, and I know there are already legal questions about whether or not this is constitutional. I would say no," Munson added.

What's On the Test?

Sample questions include:

What are the first three words of the U.S. Constitution? Why is freedom of religion important to America's identity?

RELATED: Sample questions released from test required for teachers from California and New York

The exam also covers civics, the U.S. government, religious freedom, and gender-related topics.

Walters says the intent is to ensure new educators reflect "American values."

"We want great citizens. We want our kids to have a patriotic education centered on American values," Walters said. "Teachers coming into the state should exemplify that."

Applicants and Current Teachers Will Be Tested

To be certified in Oklahoma, out-of-state applicants from California and New York will need to pass the America First test. Walters also says about 250 current teachers in Oklahoma will be required to take it.

No Taxpayer Funding, According to OSDE

The Oklahoma State Department of Education states that:

No contracts were signed with PragerU No payments were made No taxpayer dollars were used to create the test

“There were no contracts, no payments, and not a single taxpayer dollar spent to create this test,” the department said in a statement. “This is what parents across Oklahoma asked for when they elected Superintendent Walters, and we are delivering.”

Critics Warn of Worsening Teacher Shortage

Munson argues the test will deter qualified educators from moving to Oklahoma, making the state’s ongoing teacher shortage even worse.

"We should be talking about improving outcomes and retaining teachers, not creating fake tests that embarrass us across the country," Munson said.