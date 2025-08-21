How to make the back-to-school transition easier for children

Charles Jackson with Sunbeam Family Services shares insight on easing children's transition back to school.

By: Destini Pittman

School is back in session, and with that can come challenges for students and parents. Charles Jackson with Sunbeam Family Services discussed ways to make this transition smoother.

"This time of year can bring a lot ... of big feelings for children and families," said Jackson. "Transitioning from summer, where there's less structure ... and then getting back into that routine can be pretty hard."

Jackson said that reestablishing what the routine was before summer can help ease back into the school year. This can look like limiting screen time, enforcing a bedtime, and eating healthy.

The most important thing to help ease your child's anxiety surrounding back to school is listening to them, Jackson said

"Check in with your children, ask how they're feeling, and then when they tell you, listen," he said.

Jackson said that as parents, the instinct is to jump in and fix your child's problems, but sometimes in that process, you can dismiss the child's feelings.

Signs that a child is not adjusting back to school can be isolating themselves, not wanting to play, sleep disturbances, being irritable, having headaches and stomach aches, or even refusing to go to school.

"A lot of times these symptoms, these signs will dissipate with time, but if they persist, that might be a good time to check in with the child's teacher," said Jackson.

