How long do knee replacements last? Health experts explain your options

By: Christian Hans

Some recipients of knee replacements may face severe pain even decades after their operation.

Dr. Lacy Anderson says if you have had a knee replacement followed by a revision many years ago, and you’re having quite a bit of pain again, it may be time for a consult with an orthopedic surgeon.

"The lifespan of a knee replacement varies based on factors such as the patient’s age, weight, activity level, and the type of implant used," Anderson said. "The average lifespan of a knee replacement is 15-20 years, but some newer implants have shown improved durability and may last up to 25 years."

Anderson says in some rare cases, a knee replacement may last up to 30 years with optimal care and patient factors.

"If you’re having terrible knee pain again, it’s worth getting a consult with a surgeon to see if it’s time for another knee replacement," Anderson says. "Pain after a knee replacement could be caused by the implant loosening, instability or nerve irritation."

Anderson says if the pain is caused by nerve irritation, medication may help without the need for surgery.

Be sure and contact your surgeon and let them know about your pain, and consult your options before coming to a decision.

