Mayor Holt on international status, Olympics and new bond proposal

From launching international flights to the 2028 Olympics preparations, listen to Mayor Holt's insights on what's in store for OKC.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Oklahoma City has had a busy few years. With the announcement of sporting events, new developments and more, OKC Mayor David Holt decided to pay News 9 a visit to breakdown what's all happening around town.

Listen to the full interview above, or follow along for the biggest takeaways:

Oklahoma City Developments

New International Customs Wing

Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers Airport just opened a customs inspection facility, a key step toward hosting international flights. Facility includes a sequestered area, baggage claim, and customs processing stations (previously nonexistent in OKC). First nonstop international flight (to Cancun via American Airlines) begins November 2025. Infrastructure now in place for potential future international service.

$2.7 Billion Bond Proposal (Oct. 14 Vote)

Focused on infrastructure: roads, drainage, police stations, and basic city services. Largest bond proposal in OKC history, larger than previous “MAPS” projects. Over half of funds go to streets, traffic flow, and signalization. Important because OKC is a 620-square-mile city, making infrastructure upkeep challenging. Funded by property tax but no tax rate increase required.

Olympics & NBA Updates