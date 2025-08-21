Oklahoma law enforcement leaders express concern over recreational marijuana legalization

Oklahoma voters will decide on recreational marijuana legalization, but law enforcement warns it could worsen black market activity, organized crime, and rising youth use.

By: Christian Hans

-

A new initiative to make recreational marijuana legal in Oklahoma is on the ballot for voters to decide.

However, the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police is sounding the alarm, voicing concerns about what could follow if recreational marijuana is legalized.

News 9 spoke with OACP President and Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson, as well as Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Director Donnie Anderson, on Thursday to hear their thoughts.

What is the biggest concern for law enforcement if this were to be approved by voters?

Gibson: There are lots of concerns for public safety in general and communities. One of the biggest things we want to point out and let people know is that the voters in Oklahoma have already spoken on State Question 837, and resoundingly said, "We don't want recreational marijuana to continue to impact our youth and our public safety."

With medical marijuana use, there have been challenges. Do you see other challenges if we expand access?

Anderson: Understand, for me, statutory, I'm required to educate the public. I'm really not speaking on or against anything, but we've had tremendous challenges since 2018, and we understand Oklahoma has created the largest black market in the nation. To the point where it's become a national security concern across the US, but we way overproduce for what we need for this, because we're really already in the recreational state. There are 85,000,000 lbs unaccounted for. From March 2024 to March 2025, there were 87.2 million pounds of marijuana that were tagged by metric, here in the state of Oklahoma, but only 1.6 million lbs of that went through a dispensary, so there are 85 million pounds that's unaccounted for. You get approximately a pound per plant, so it's over 87.2 million pounds that were produced, but only 1.6 million pounds sold. We have a huge problem still in Oklahoma.

Supporters of 837 have said, though, legal market would cripple the black market. Do you think that's realistic?

Gibson: If we if we think back in history, that's a lot of the same things that the bill of goods that we were sold previously, and it just hasn't hasn't been been shown true. The bottom line is that the black market industry in Oklahoma represents 12 different countries of organized crime from three different continents that have now established a foothold here in Oklahoma because of medical marijuana; the recreational side will just expand the black market. It might be a surprise to some, but criminals aren't going to pay a tax.

What should families know about medical marijuana or even recreational marijuana?

Anderson: Since 2018, prior to the legalization of medical marijuana, Oklahoma was 43rd in the nation for use of youth between the ages of 12 and 18. We're now third in the nation. We had a 73% uptick in that youth use, and one of the most disturbing numbers that we know now is 6th graders, such as age 11 to 12, we've seen a 30% increase. We know what this does to the young brain, and that is really what's extremely concerning.