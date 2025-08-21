OKC Police investigating death after body found in truck

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 10:15 am
Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a truck on Thursday in southwest Oklahoma City.
Police responded a little before 9 a.m. on Thursday to the area of Southwest 36th Street and Parkview Avenue.
Officials say a body was found inside a truck at a home nearby. OCPD says the victim had suffered gunshot wounds.
The scene has since expanded to a large, several-block area, including a home in the area which was struck by gunfire.
Police say there is no suspect in custody and they are working to figure out a motive and exactly what happened.
