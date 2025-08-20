OKC Humane Society shares how they vet new pets

The Oklahoma Humane Society shares what you should know before adopting or fostering a dog.

By: Stephanie Maniche

Taking on the responsibility of adopting a new dog can be a huge commitment, but for many, the return brings more joy into a home.

The Oklahoma Humane Society provides information on how they vet the dogs they take in and what information you can provide them to help find more suitable matches.

What is the Humane Society's process for intake?

Before intake, staff do a variety of evaluations on incoming pets, including assessing an animal's behavior.

They also check the animal's likes and dislikes

What should potential adopters know about dogs?

These are six of the most important things potential adopters should know before getting a dog:

Some of the dogs may have had different things happen to them. Puppies are not recommended for first-time pet owners because of the training involved with them. New owners should know the 3-3-3 rule. It takes a dog 3 days to adjust to a new environment, 3 weeks to understand a new schedule 3 months to feel comfortable in a new home.

Helpful information that helps the center find suitable homes

Before adopting, you should let the center know if you have other pets in your house and if you’ve had pets in the past

How does the center help find a suitable home?

They take into consideration the adopter's lifestyle and whether they have other pets.

Why is fostering dogs vital?

This process helps the center know how a dog will do in a home. It also helps the pet's overall health.