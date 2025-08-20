OU QB John Mateer signs NIL deal with Beats by Dre, gifts teammates headphones

The star quarterback signed his NIL deal with Beats by Dre, then gifted his teammates some new headphones ahead of the season.

By: Drake Johnson

The new starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners inked an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, then returned the favor to his teammates.

OU shared the news of his new deal on Tuesday, then shared video of his teammates' reactions on Wednesday.

Other star college athletes included in the Beats by Dre collaboration include Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Alabama's Ryan Williams, and Michigan's Bryce Underwood.

