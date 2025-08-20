1 in critical condition after Lawton Walmart shooting

Lawton Police along with first responders are investigating a shooting at a Walmart on Sheridan Road.

By: Victor Pozadas

Authorities are asking the public to clear the area.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot, and officials say there are no other injuries reported at this time.

The Lawton Walmart will be closed until further notice.

LPD is urging people with further information on the incident to contact their detective division at 580-581-3240.

This is a developing story.