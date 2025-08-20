1 in critical condition after Lawton Walmart shooting

Wednesday, August 20th 2025, 1:33 pm

By: Victor Pozadas


LAWTON, Okla. -

Lawton Police, along with first responders, are investigating a shooting at a Walmart on Sheridan Road.

Authorities are asking the public to clear the area.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot, and officials say there are no other injuries reported at this time.

The Lawton Walmart will be closed until further notice.

LPD is urging people with further information on the incident to contact their detective division at 580-581-3240.

This is a developing story.
