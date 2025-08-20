What is 'frozen shoulder?' How does the condition impact those with diabetes?

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, causes shoulder pain and stiffness, often in diabetics. It progresses through freezing, frozen, and thawing stages, with treatments ranging from therapy to surgery.

By: Robin Marsh, Christian Hans

Frozen shoulder, a condition that can impact people with diabetes, happens when the tissue around the joint gets thick and tight.

Health experts say frozen shoulder, also called adhesive capsulitis, is a condition involving pain and stiffness in your shoulder joint.

Studies also show that about 10 to 20% of people with diabetes will experience a frozen shoulder at some point.

"When people get this, they have a tremendous amount of pain from it," sports medicine orthopedic surgeon Dr. Randy Schwartzberg said. "Typically, in the front of the shoulder, and then they actually start to lose motion. They actually can't move the shoulder through their full range of motion."

Studies show frozen shoulder affects about two to five percent of the population, and the average age people may get it is in their forties and fifties.

The condition has three stages: First is freezing, an increase in pain, and loss of motion. Second is frozen, where pain improves, but the shoulder is still stiff. Third, thawing, where the range of motion begins to return to normal. While the causes of it are unknown, factors like shoulder injuries and medical conditions play a role.

"We do see it a little more commonly in people who have diabetes," Schwartzberg said. "We see it a little more commonly in people who have conditions that we call metabolic conditions, like thyroid disease."

Treatments for this condition involve physical therapy, pain relievers, or applying heat or ice to your shoulders.

"What we do is we try to help people with their pain symptoms," Schwartzberg said.. "Whether they hurt during the day, whether they hurt with just activity."

Surgery is typically a last option. Health experts say many people get better on their own, but those who receive the surgical procedure mostly see success.