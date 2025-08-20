Edmond woman competing on new season of ‘Survivor’

Edmond resident Kristina Mills, 36, will compete on the 49th season of Survivor, premiering Sept. 24 on CBS.

By: Anna Denison

An Edmond woman will soon put her skills to the test on one of television’s most enduring reality competitions.

Kristina Mills, 36, an MBA career coach who now calls Edmond home, has been cast in the upcoming season of Survivor.

Originally from Houston, Texas, Mills will join 17 other contestants when the show’s 49th edition premieres Sept. 24 with a two-hour episode on CBS.

The new season will air from the beaches of Fiji, where castaways are tasked with forming alliances, battling the elements, and competing in challenges for the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

After the premiere, the Emmy Award-winning show will move to 90-minute episodes each Wednesday starting Oct. 1. Host Jeff Probst returns for the 25th year of the series, which remains one of the highest-rated reality competitions on television.

CBS announced that two contestants from this season will continue on to compete in Survivor’s 50th season, set to air in spring 2026, though their names have not yet been revealed.

Mills’ journey will begin Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.



