9 OKC metro schools rank among the best in the state
Nine Oklahoma City metro schools, including Classen High School of Advanced Arts, ranked number one, were recognized as among the best high schools in Oklahoma by USA Today.
Wednesday, August 20th 2025, 10:42 am
By:
Graham Dowers
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Nine schools in the Oklahoma City metro have been ranked among the best high schools in the state, according to a new list from USA Today.
Classen High School of Advanced Arts in Oklahoma City claimed the top spot, followed by Harding Charter Prep. Other metro schools finishing in the top five include Dove Science Academy and Edmond North.
What are the top ten high schools in Oklahoma?
According to USA Today, the top ten high schools in the state are:
- Classen School of Advanced Studies
- Harding Charter Preparatory
- Dove Science Academy
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Edmond North High School
- Edmond Memorial High School
- Edmond Santa Fe High School
- Norman North High School
- Deer Creek High School
- Bethany High School
